Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 25 (ANI): A District Reserve Guard soldier was injured in an attack by a Maoist group at the Atal Awas complex in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The soldier has been identified as Deepak Durgam, police said.

The Atal Awas complex, located on the outskirts of Bijapur near the Gorna Mankeli forest and the Bijapur-Gangaloor road, was the scene of the attack.

"DRG jawan Deepak Durgam has been injured after a firing was done by the small action team of Maoists in the Atal Awas complex, located on the outer Bijapur-Gangaloor road of Gorna Mankeli forest of Bijapur," police said.

Following the incident, Durgam was immediately transported to Bijapur Hospital for medical attention. A police official confirmed that his condition is stable and he is no longer in danger.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

In related news, two jawans were injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the Naxal stronghold of Dantewada, as informed by the district's superintendent of police on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in the Kirandul police station area during an anti-Naxal operation. (ANI)

