Raipur, Oct 26: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued directives to officials that the National Green Tribunal's orders regarding the use of firecrackers should be implemented strictly during the coming Diwali festival and New Year celebrations.

Firecrackers can be burst during Diwali and Guruparva from 8 pm to 10 pm; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year and Christmas, the guidelines said.

The sale of firecrackers which produce high-decibel sounds in violation of prescribed limits will not be allowed.

The manufacturer will lose the license if firecrackers are found to contain toxic elements like lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury. Online sale of crackers has also been banned.

All district Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been asked to give widespread publicity to the guidelines and ensure their strict compliance.

