Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda took a jibe at the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh on Sunday saying that the state has been under 'Grahan' (eclipse) in the last five years and it is time to get it removed.

"There was a lunar eclipse last night, but there has been an eclipse in Chhattisgarh for the last five years and now the time has come to get it removed," Nadda said while addressing a public meeting in Thelkadih village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Nadda said that the Bhupesh Baghel government is deeply immersed in corruption and is the only government that deceived the public.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government is deeply immersed in corruption, due to which public welfare and development work has come to a standstill. Whatever promises the Congress Party made to the public, remained unfulfilled. Bhupesh Baghel's government is the only government that deceives the public," Nadda said.

Attacking the Congress party of dynastic politics, Nadda said, "The Congress Party has never thought about the public, it has always thought about itself and its family. While BJP works to change the fate of people by doing service, Congress works to fill its coffers through corruption."

Nadda charged that while former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Chhattisgarh, the Congress government did nothing for the state except indulging in corruption.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Chhattisgarh. While Congress ruled the Center for a long time they did nothing except corruption. Though the Congress leaders ruled they were not concerned about Chhattisgarh," he said.

"While BJP works for the interest of the people, Congress is only involved in corruption. These people should not come into power again and need to be thrown out of power. Congress-led government does not have the right to remain in power in the state," Nadda said while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.

He further asked people whether such a corrupt government should remain in power saying "What evidence does one need when corruption is written on the forehead."

He further claimed that the Congress government did not give Rs 500 per month to the women.

"This government cheated youth or not? Did the women get Rs 500 (each month)? A liquor scam happened in the state or not? Baghel had promised to ban liquor. Instead of banning it, he committed a scam. He committed a scam in recruitment (for government jobs). Such corrupt government does not have the right to remain in power," Nadda said.

He further urged the people of the state to cast their vote for BJP saying "You all should request people that they must cast their vote and you have to motivate them for it. Whether they vote in your favour or not, but to strengthen the democracy, you all should urge them to vote."

Chhattisgarh is going to polls in two phases in November. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state. (ANI)

