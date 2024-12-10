Raipur, December 10: In connection with the bomb threat incident on a flight bound for Kolkata from Nagpur on November 14, Raipur police have arrested a man who was later identified as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, officials said on Tuesday. According to police, the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Raipur airport after a passenger identified as Animesh Mandal raised a bomb alert on the flight.

Police received information about the bomb threat from Air Traffic Control (ATC) and launched an investigation. During interrogation, it was found that the bomb threat was a hoax. "Since the person who provided the information claimed to be an IB officer, personnel from the IB were also informed. It was confirmed that the passenger was an IB officer," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Singh. Bomb Hoax Calls: Airlines Got 999 Hoax Bomb Threats Till November 14 This Year; 256 FIRs Filed, Says Government.

Police have registered an offence against him under relevant sections of the Civil Aviation Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023. "The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," added the SSP.

Further details are awaited.

