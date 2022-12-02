Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Urban Administration and Development Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Chandrakar got into an altercation over reservation inside the state assembly on Friday.

The incident occurred when Chandrakar and former state Home Minister and BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal were making statements in the assembly.

Dahariya and his fellow Congress MLAs were passing remarks when the altercation broke out. The matter escalated and turned into a scuffle.

Senior legislators present on the spot intervened and pacified both parties.

The Speaker adjourned the house proceedings for 10 minutes following the altercation. (ANI)

