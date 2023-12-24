Raipur, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP government in Chhattisgarh will disburse paddy bonus of Rs 3716.38 crore pending for two years to farmers on Monday on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday, which is observed nationwide as Good Governance Day.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be the chief guest at the function, which will be held at 1pm at Bendri village in Raipur district, while others who will attend include Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.

Also Read | Mumbai Firing: One Dead, Two Injured As Unidentified Miscreant Opens Fire at Chunabhatti Area, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

"The state government has begun procurement of 21 quintals of paddy per acre at Rs. 3,100 per quintal besides distributing tokens for it. Farmers who have sold their paddy in societies as per the pre-determined quantity have also been given the facility to sell the difference of the newly prescribed quantity of paddy," an official said.

"Last year, the state government had procured 15 quintals paddy per acre. The state government has to procure about 130 lakh tonnes of paddy for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24," the official added.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Pregnant Woman Found Dead, Child Critical After Inhaling Gas From Geyser; Second Such Incident This Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)