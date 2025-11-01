Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Raipur on Saturday, showcasing the state's rich history and heritage of freedom fighters and the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the communities.

PM Modi is set to visit the state to attend the silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day (Rajyotsav 2025).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 1, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

PM Modi will participate in the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years since the formation of the State of Chhattisgarh. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore across key sectors, including roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

The Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate the New Building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha and unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 1, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Preparations for the PM's visit have been completed, with hundreds of people expectantly waiting with placards on the road to welcome him.

As part of the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, the PM will interact with 2,500 children who have been successfully treated for congenital heart diseases in the 'Gift of Life' ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate "Shanti Shikhar" of Brahma Kumaris, a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation, PMO said in a release.

The PM is set to visit and inaugurate the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, launch the Museum Portal and e-book "Aadi Shourya" - honouring freedom fighters, and unveil the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh at the Memorial Site.

To strengthen rural livelihoods, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh. The Prime Minister will participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release Rs 1200 Crore as an instalment to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the State.

Enhancing connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon to Kunkuri, which will connect to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of approximately Rs 3,150 crore.

The Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum features multiple historical displays, personal artifacts, and narratives that tell the story of the struggle against colonial rule and the birth of independent India.

The Museum also features a live display of the state's tribal leaders through digital media, accompanied by "multi-sensory experiences" for visitors. The museum also utilises modern technology, including the Flip Book, projection mapping, an AI Photo Booth, and a "selfie with Modi ji" feature enabled by AI technology. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)