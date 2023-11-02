Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its election manifesto on November 3, with a special event featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Raipur.

The program will take place at the BJP state office in the Kushabhau Thakre complex.

Amit Shah, along with Chhattisgarh BJP's state in-charge Om Mathur, state president Arun Saw, and former Chief Minister Raman Singh, will be present.

According to party sources, the BJP may focus on promises related to housing for the poor, regularisation of contract workers, and schemes similar to Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Laxmi' for Chhattisgarh. Education, healthcare, security, and employment guarantees are also expected to be crucial points in the manifesto. The party has received nearly 200,000 suggestions in preparation for the manifesto. Arun Saw, the state president of the BJP, stated that the party would release the manifesto soon.

The BJP already claimed that their manifesto would reflect the aspirations of the people of Chhattisgarh, addressing issues such as comprehensive development, improved living standards, and economic progress for the state. The manifesto will cover all these aspects, reflecting the hopes of the people of Chhattisgarh.

In the run-up to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress has made 17 announcements so far, including loan waivers for farmers, loan forgiveness for women's self-help groups, a Rs 500 subsidy in gas cylinders, and the establishment of new industries for youth, along with school education.

These announcements are part of the Congress's effort to woo voters. On the other hand, the BJP has not made any announcements yet, with the first phase of voting just a few days away. Voting for 20 legislative assembly seats is scheduled for November 7th. (ANI)

