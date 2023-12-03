Raipur, December 3: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan seat by a margin of 187 votes against BJP's Vijay Baghel after first round as counting was underway on Sunday for elections to the 90-member state assembly, the Election Commission said. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Leading in 24 Seats, Congress Ahead in 22 Seats.

State BJP chief Arun Sao was leading in Lormi seat by a margin of 2,376 votes against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu after the first round of counting, as per the EC. Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: Congress Workers Celebrate As Latest Trends Show Lead On 51 Seats, BRS 29, BJP in 6 (Watch Videos).

Counting of votes for elections to the state assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)