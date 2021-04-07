Raipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 10,310 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, which pushed the state's caseload to 3,96,579, officials said.

With 53 more deaths due to the viral infection and co-morbidities reported during the day, the statewide toll climbed to 4,469.

These fatalities occurred on Wednesday and Tuesday, a health official said.

The state has witnessed over 82,000 coronavirus cases and 611 deaths in the last one month.

As many as 65 people were discharged from hospitals, while 2,544 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 58,883 active cases, he said.

With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,33,227.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 3,302 and 1,664 new cases, respectively, for the day.

While the count of infections in Raipur has reached 79,729, including 1,028 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 47,555, including 818 deaths.

Rajnandgaon witnessed 873 new cases, Bilaspur 600 and Bemetara 308, among other districts, he said.

With 42,289 samples tested on Wednesday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 60,30,841.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,96,579, new cases 10,310, deaths 4,469, recovered 3,33,227, active cases 58,883, people tested so far 60,30,841.

