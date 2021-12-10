Raipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,07,147 on Friday after 32 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,594, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,93,185 after five people were discharged from hospitals and 11 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 368 active cases, he said.

"Raigarh recorded six new cases, followed by five each in Raipur and Durg. No fresh cases were reported in 16 districts. With 26,804 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,45,02,205," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,147, New cases 32, Death toll 13,594, Recovered 9,93,185, Active cases 368, today tests 26,804, Total tests 1,45,02,205.

