Raipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,916 coronavirus cases, which took its caseload to 35,330, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 300 after 13 more people succumbed to the viral infection and co- morbidities, he said.

A woman BJP leader is among the fatalities, the opposition party said in a statement.

The day also saw the discharge of 653 patients following recovery from the infection, the official said.

The state has 16,810 active cases now as 18,220 people have been discharged following recovery, while 300 have died, he said.

Raipur district, the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, with 674 new cases, Durg district (209) and Bilaspur district (194) were the biggest contributors to the statewide tally, the official said.

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Raigarh (138), Rajnandgaon (96), Mahasamund (80), Balod (66), Dhamtari (56), Janjgir-Champa (51), Balodabazar (40), Korba (38), Bijapur (35), Bastar (29), Surguja (27), Mungeli (21), Jashpur (21) and Sukma (17), he said.

Sixteen cases each were recorded in Gariaband, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Narayanpur districts, 15 in Koriya, 12 in Bemetara, 10 in Kabirdham, seven each in Balrampur and Kanker and five in Surajpur, he said.

Besides, five people from other states who had arrived in Chhattisgarh have tested positive, he said.

Among the deceased, five patients were from Raipur and two from Raigarh while one each from Rajnandgaon, Durg, Balodabazar, Bastar, he said.

Besides, one patient each belonged to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Of them, seven people died on Wednesday while four succumbed on Monday. Two deaths took place on August 29 and 31, he added.

The woman BJP leader, a former state president of the party's womens wing, succumbed to the viral infection at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Wednesday, the statement said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 25,700 cases and 242 deaths just in the last one month, the official said.

With a total 12,667 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. The district has seen 155 deaths so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,330, new cases 1,916, deaths 300, discharged 18,220, active cases 16,810, people tested so far 6,09,578.

