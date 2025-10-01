By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): This year's All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police is will be held for the very first time in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from November 28-30 to discuss issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management, officials said.

Also Read | India Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 144 Points, Nifty Holds Above 24,600 Ahead of RBI Repo Rate Decision.

The 60th edition of the annual national conference is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the valedictory session is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will be held at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, where Directors General of Police and Inspectors General from across the country will participate.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 1, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The conference will deliberate on key issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management," said the officials privy to the development.

According to official sources, this year's conference will place "special emphasis on Naxal-affected regions."

In recent times, joint strategies of state police and central forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh have yielded remarkable successes. "Future plans in this direction will also be discussed," said the officials.

Significantly, this will mark Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Chhattisgarh within two months. The PM, as per the current plan, is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on October 31, stay overnight, and attend the State Foundation Day celebrations on November 1, said the sources, adding, "Later, in the last week of November, he will return to Raipur to deliver the valedictory address of the DGP-IGP conference."

The sources also clarified that PM's programme may change as per the situation.

PM Modi attended the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from November 30 to December 1, 2024, at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The deliberations in the 59th edition of the conference held last year focused on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, Narcotics, among others.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service was also awarded during the conference.

The conference also provided an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India. Its deliberations included the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

PM Modi has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP-IGP conference. The Prime Minister fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas. He has encouraged the annual DGP-IGP conference to be organised all across the country since 2014.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)