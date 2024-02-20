Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle factory in Lucknow on Tuesday.

During the event, the Chief Minister emphasised the significance of expediting production from the unit, saying that the markets of not only Uttar Pradesh, but the entire north India, eagerly await those vehicles.

"I urge them (the company's management) to commence production at the earliest, not just hand over the keys. The markets of not only Uttar Pradesh, but the entire North India, eagerly await your vehicles," the chief minister said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi was presented with the symbolic key of a double-decker electric bus and a memento by representatives of the Hinduja Group.

He conducted an inspection of the electric buses within the facility, familiarising himself with their features.

Hinduja Group officials provided detailed explanations of the e-vehicles' functionalities. CM Yogi also engaged in consultations with key stakeholders and officials of the Hinduja Group.

Stating that the first electric vehicle plant of Uttar Pradesh is going to be established through Ashoka Leyland, Yogi said, "I extend my congratulations to the Hinduja Group and Ashoka Leyland for spearheading this initiative. In Uttar Pradesh, we have come up with investor-friendly policies. Similarly, investors will also have to make their investments public-friendly."

Highlighting the transformative potential, he noted, "We possess a fleet of one lakh school buses, all ripe for replacement with electric counterparts, provided we take proactive steps in this direction."

Furthermore, he pointed out the extensive network of over 1.05 lakh revenue villages and more than two lakh 'majras' in Uttar Pradesh, envisioning electric buses as an affordable and accessible means of connecting rural areas with cities.

CM Yogi encouraged both the Hinduja Group and the state government to collaborate on this initiative, emphasizing the potential to engage youth and enhance public transportation services.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of Uttar Pradesh with neighboring states, the CM said, "UP does not mean UP, UP means Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Nepal too; all are connected with UP in some form or another. All these states will take advantage of this facility."

CM Yogi highlighted the state government's Electric Vehicle Policy, noting the launch of investment projects worth Rs 10.24 lakh crore by the Prime Minister.

"Today, Ashoka Leyland has started its work under this. I express confidence that the market of Uttar Pradesh is waiting for you. How quickly and rapidly you can proceed with your work will depend on you," he said. (ANI)

