New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The Chief Ministers of the northeastern states hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day today.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended greetings on the occasion.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed Woman with Sword in Ballia After She Slaps and Insult Him.

"Today, on the 76th Independence Day of the country, hoisted the national flag at the main ceremony of the state at Assam Rifles Maidan in the capital. I extend my heartiest greetings to all the citizens of Tripura on this historic day," Saha tweeted.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that it is a day to remember with "utmost gratitude" the freedom fighters for the freedom of the country.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Govt Changes Caller Tune To Encourage People To Share ‘Tiranga Selfies’ as Part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

"Along with the rest of the country, Nagaland celebrates the #76thIndependenceDay. State level function was held at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza. I wish everyone a happy #IndependenceDay," he tweeted.

"Greetings to all on the occasion of the #76thIndependenceDay which marks 75 years of India's Independence. We remember with utmost gratitude the freedom fighters, who gave their all, many even laying down their lives to get freedom for us. #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga," Rio added in the tweet.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the people to take a pledge to protect the peace and unity and bring more glory to the country.

"Warm greetings to the entire nation on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2022. As we remember and honour those individuals who fought and sacrificed their lives for our freedom, let us take a pledge to protect the peace, harmony, and unity of our great nation and bring more glory. Happy Independence Day! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hoisted the tricolour in Guwahati.

Assam, one of the northeastern states will withdraw one lakh "minor cases", including many of the pending cases on charges of objectionable social media posts, announced Chief Minister Sarma while addressing the people on the occasion of Independence Day.

This, Chief Minister Sarma said, will reduce the burden on the judiciary. Assam has a total of 400,000 pending cases.

"The reduction of 1 lakh cases will help judiciary in giving special focus to pending cases related to serious crimes such as rape and murder, among others," Sarma said.

On Independence Day, he also paid homage to freedom fighters who sacrificed for the country's interest.

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort on the occasion and addressed the nation.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)