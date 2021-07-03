Kendrapara, Jul 3 (PTI) A woman employee of a child care centre in Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested on Saturday in an alleged sexual exploitation case, police said.

The caretaker of the centre, Renubala Panda was arrested after prima facie it was found that she abetted the sexual exploitation of the inmates of the short stay home at Patalipanka village in Marsaghai police station, an officer said.

The centre is run by an NGO named Lutheran Mahila Samiti.

Earlier on April 17, a 60-year-old male employee of the short stay home was arrested on similar charges.

"On directions by the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Right (OSCPCR), we inquired into a specific case of sexual exploitation and found incriminating evidence against the accused person," said Sasmita Behera the investigation officer.

