New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): An 8-year-old child died, and two people suffered injuries after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Nangloi area early in the morning, according to an official.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the building collapse happened in the early morning hours.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Delhi Fire Services received the call and rushed rescue teams to the spot to carry out search operations.

According to a fire official, "A two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Nangloi area this morning. An 8-year-old child died, and two people suffered injuries."

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Overcrowding: 3 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Passengers Fall off Overcrowded Local Train at Mumbra Railway Station in Thane (Watch Video).

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is still underway.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of northeast Delhi, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, DFS officials confirmed.

The incident was reported in the afternoon, with emergency teams working to douse the flames. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)