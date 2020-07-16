New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) rescued five child labourers from Okhla, an official statement said on Thursday.

A team of the DCPCR headed by its member Roop Sudesh Vimal on Wednesday found three children working at a bike service centre, one at a eatery and one at a sweet shop in the city, it said.

The children were not wearing masks and were found working in unhygienic conditions.

Anurag Kundu, the chairman of the DCPCR, said this rescue operation is indicative of the commission's deep commitment to free Delhi from the menace of child labour.

They were rescued by the team successfully and provided with masks and sanitisers, the statement said.

It said the commission conducted the rescue operation in close coordination with the Kalkaji sub-divisional magistrate, the Okhla station house officer, the chief district medical officer (CDMO) and Childline and Mission Mukti Foundation.

Raids were also conducted in a few factories suspected to be having child labourers working in their premises.

"These rescues are merely beginning of a comprehensive, coordinated and concerted strategy to make Delhi child labour free by 2023," Kundu said.

The rescued children underwent a medical examination by the CDMO.

They were produced before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and would be placed in a child care institution.

