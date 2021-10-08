Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Becoming Bipolar Contest Between BJP and SP: ABP-CVoter Survey.

On coming to know of the rape with the child on Thursday, the Gogamedi police station's SHO rushed to the spot and caught the accused within 15 minutes, Hanumangarh SP Preeti Jain said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Cab Driver Stabbed to Death for Refusing to Give Lift.

He was arrested and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)