Beijing, November 23: A new threat has emerged for China, which is still recovering from the catastrophic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that is spreading throughout the northern parts of the country, especially targeting schools. Hospitalisations have increased as a result of this troubling scenario, which is similar to the early stages of the COVID crisis and is worryingly spectral over the nation's healthcare system.

According to reports, 500 miles northeast, in Beijing and Liaoning, hospitals are finding it extremely difficult to handle the surge of ill children, pushing the limits of their resources. According to the local media, the epidemic is about to force school closures. The afflicted kids exhibit peculiar symptoms, such as high fever and inflammation of the lungs. Still, they conspicuously lack the usual cough and other symptoms linked to the flu, RSV, and other respiratory infections. Wuhan Pneumonia Outbreak: China Reports First Death From Mystery SARS-Like Disease.

Large Outbreak of Viral Respiratory Disease in China

Indications of a large outbreak of viral respiratory disease in China. Videos are from various Chinese hospitals. Emergency room wait times are up to 24 hours. Deaths of children as well as the elderly have been reported. Take precautions, the U.S. government won't protect you. pic.twitter.com/5BCatpzxpe — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) November 22, 2023

WHO Statement on Reported Clusters of Respiratory Illness in Northern China

WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

The global body said that since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the previous three years. China has systems in place to capture information on trends in influenza, influenza-like illnesses, RSV and SARS-CoV-2, and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System. Pneumonia Outbreak in China Sparks Fear of Deadly SARS Virus.

"While WHO seeks this additional information, we recommend that people in China follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, which include recommended vaccination; keeping distance from people who are ill; staying home when ill; getting tested and medical care as needed; wearing masks as appropriate; ensuring good ventilation; and regular hand-washing", WHO said in an official statement on Thursday, November 23.

