Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): A Chinese national named Liu Quinjing was caught entering India illegally and was nabbed by the SSB(Sashastra Seema Bal) during a routine check by the police on the India-Nepal border at the Bahraich post, Uttar Pradesh.

Nanpara CO Pradyumn Singh told ANI, " During a routine check conducted by police on the India-Nepal border at the Bahraich post, Liu Quinjing, a Chinese national of age 48, was caught entering India illegally.

He was nabbed by the SSB at around 11 pm. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections, and due legal action is being taken."

Earlier, addressing the problem of illegal immigrants in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed all district magistrates to take strict action against illegal immigrants in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to set up temporary detention centres to house illegal infiltrators, according to a brief statement. The CM said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their countries of origin as per the standard procedures. UP CM's measures against illegal immigrants are aimed at ensuring national security and maintaining law and order in the state.

This comes amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and 11 other states and UTs.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on citizens of the country to fully support the ongoing nationwide process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the process is essential to protect the nation and democracy itself, with the exercise ensuring that "every single infiltrator" will be removed from the electoral list.

He said, "I want to make it clear that we will single-handedly remove all the infiltrators from this country. This is our pledge. The SIR is a process to protect the country and our democracy." Shah said while addressing the Border Security Forces' 61st Raising Day event at Haripur, Bhuj in Gujarat. (ANI)

