New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 29-year-old Chinese woman allegedly tried to kill herself with a razor in a washroom of IGI Airport Terminal-3 here, police said on Sunday.

The woman had landed at T-3 late Saturday night from Bahrain, and was due to take a flight to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Relief, Rescue Operations Intensified; PMO Reviews Situation.

The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday, when the woman during her stopover went to the washroom and cut herself in throat and hand, police said.

The authorities, when they were informed, rescued her and took her to a city hospital. Her condition is said to be stable, they said.

Also Read | Jallikattu 2023 Season Begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 Injured in Pudukottai After Trying to Tame Bulls.

The woman said she wanted to kill herself because she lost her job recently and her boyfriend too broke up with her, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)