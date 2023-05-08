Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation into a road accident in Chandipur village of Purba Medinipur in which a man died after allegedly being knocked down by a car which was a part of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy on May 4 night.

The five members' team has taken up the case to investigate the matter.

The incident took place in Purba Medinipur district on May 4 night when the deceased was standing on the roadside with his bicycle.

The deceased identified as Sheikh Israfil, 33, was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

East Medinipur district deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Md M Hawk said that the police have registered a case based on the complaint from the victim's family.

"Legal notices are being served to all people who were travelling in the convoy. The leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari was on his way from Chandipur to Contai. The incident happened near Bhairabpur village," the DSP said.

The incident also triggered a political tussle, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanding action against Adhikari.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar took to Twitter to lash out at the BJP leader over the incident.

"BJP's Leader of Opposition in WB runs away after his car hit a man and killed him! This life could have been saved had he picked up the wounded man and taken him to the nearest hospital. Unforgettable!" Sircar tweeted. (ANI)

