Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has approved the transfer of land at Kolegaon village and Kelve village for quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu suburban line of the Western Railway, an official said on Friday.

As per an official release, the decision was taken following a request by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for transfer and possession of the land from CIDCO.

"CIDCO has always been considerate regarding development of projects leading public interest. Accordingly, it has decided to provide a plot near Kolgaon and Kelve to the MRVC for quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu railway route," VC and MD of CIDCO Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

The allotment will be done on lease hold basis for a period of 90 years, it was stated.

