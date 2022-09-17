New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): In line with the Prime Minister's vision for the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has decided to adopt over 35,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients by providing nutritional support.

The CII is working closely with Central TB Division, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to support the Government's endeavour to eradicate TB from India by 2025 through our "TB Free Workplaces Campaign" initiative.

In this regard, CII signed an MoU with the Central TB Division in 2020, to catalyse private sector participation and involvement in this critical mission. Towards this aspirational challenge, CII has deliberated with the Health Minister and the Health Secretary on the strategic and best way forward.

CII has organized several multi-stakeholders round table discussions with its corporate members; developed a TB Free Workplaces best practices compendium, and a teaching App on TB to sensitize workforces and guide them to their nearest available government TB testing centers while protecting individual identification.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision for the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, CII has catalysed Corporate India to adopt over 35000 TB Patients, providing nutritional support, as part of @TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, committing well over INR 25 crores and counting. (ANI)

