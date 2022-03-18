New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Three Indian passengers attempting to travel to Paris on "fake" visas were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said.

The incident took place on March 16 at Terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

After the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found the passengers to be suspicious, their visas were cross-checked with the German Embassy located in the national capital, the officials said.

The embassy confirmed that the visas affixed on the passports were counterfeit, they said.

The passengers were handed over to the Delhi Police, which booked them under charges of cheating and forgery.

