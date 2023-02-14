New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will pass the "schedule of taxes" in civic budget 2023-24 on Wednesday and the remaining part of the budget exercise will be carried out before March 31, a senior official said.

The unprecedented move comes as Delhi is still to get a mayor, despite three attempts to hold the mayoral election.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 'Man-Eater' Tigress Trapped by Forest Department in Kosi Range.

"The Corporation will pass the schedule of taxes (in civic budget 2023-24) tomorrow. And, the remaining part of the budget exercise will be carried out before March 31," the official told PTI.

"The MCD hopes that by that time the deliberative wing led by a mayor will be in place, which will pass the remaining part of the budget," the official said.

Also Read | Lord Gautam Buddha's Ashes To Be Displayed for 'Darshan' in Mumbai on February 15.

However, the details of the schedule of taxes were not immediately known.

According to the statutory requirement, the schedule of taxes in a municipal budget has to be passed by February 15, he said. It will be passed by the special officer of the MCD on Wednesday, officials said.

On February 9, sources had said that the civic budget 2023-24 was likely to be passed by the special officer of the MCD as the mayoral election is still pending and less than a week was left to complete the budget exercise.

The municipal House in Delhi, on February 6, had failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP alleged a “planned conspiracy” by the BJP to stall the process.

An agitated AAP, which is seeking a “court-monitored” election, had moved the Supreme Court on February 7 over the issue.

The Supreme Court on February 8 had sought responses of the office of the lieutenant governor, pro tem presiding officer of the MCD Satya Sharma, and others on a plea filed by AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

The office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would postpone the February 16 mayoral election to a date after February 17.

The municipal commissioner had presented the MCD budget in December which included the revised budget estimate for 2022-23 and budget estimate for 2023-24, an official source had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)