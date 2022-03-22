New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday felicitated four Padma awardees hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at his official residence here.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Padma awards to 54 distinguished personalities at a civil investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The CJI welcomed four Padma awardees -- Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao, the heir of late Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan, Darshanam Mogulaiah and Garikipati Narasimha Rao - at his official residence and felicitated them, an official said.

Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao is an orthopedic surgeon and has been awarded for his work for the poor people.

Hassan, a scholar and player of 'nadaswaram', has been awarded posthumously.

Mogulaiah, a Telangana native, is a famous player of tribal musical instruments known as 'kinnera'.

Narasimha Rao, a Telugu literary performer, hails from Andhra Pradesh.

