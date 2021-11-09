New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday inaugurated a mediation centre and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) office at the Supreme Court Additional Building Complex here.

The mediation centre has a waiting hall and nine mediation rooms and was inaugurated by the CJI in the presence of other apex court judges and dignitaries, an official statement said.

Also Read | Onake Obavva Jayanti 2021: Karnataka Govt To Celebrate 18th Century Woman Warrior's Birthday on November 11.

"The Supreme Court Mediation Centre functions under the aegis of the SCLSC (Supreme Court Legal Services Committee) and MCPC (Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee). The cases referred by the Supreme Court of India are undertaken by a Panel of trained Mediators. Presently there are 79 empanelled trained Mediators,” it added.

Mediation is a fast and effective alternative dispute resolution mechanism that aims at restoration of relationship between the parties and amicable settlement of disputes, the press release stated, adding that the proceedings are completely confidential and it protects the right of self-determination of the parties.

Also Read | Punjab: Man Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Ludhiana.

SCLSC Chairman Justice A M Khanwilkar, MCPC Member Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and K S Radhakrishnan, a renowned artist and sculptor of the mural installed in the mediation centre, felicitated the Chief Justice of India.

Besides this, the CJI, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, inaugurated its office at the Additional Building Complex in the presence of NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, and Chairman of Supreme Court Legal Service Committee Justice A M Khanwilkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)