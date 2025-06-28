Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Police on Saturday carried out searches at over 30 locations in the city as part of a clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, an official said.

The searches of residences of more than 200 terrorists/ terrorist associates have been conducted by Srinagar Police since the attack.

Also Read | Long-Awaited Relief for Retired Government Employees? 8th Pay Commission May Reduce Commuted Pension Restoration Period from 15 to 12 Years.

Srinagar Police has intensified searches across multiple locations in the city with the aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district, said a police spokesman.

The searches were conducted it its continued resolute efforts to combat terrorist ecosystem by targeting terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he added.

Also Read | 'Hearts of 140 Crore Indians Beat With You': PM Narendra Modi Talks to India's 'First Astronaut' Shubhanshu Shukla Onboard ISS (Watch Video).

The spokesman said the searches of residences of more than 200 terrorist associates have been conducted till date in the last two months.

Police conducted searches at the residences of 32 terror associates on Saturday, he added.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of Jammu and Kashmir Police officers, the spokesman said.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation, he added.

The spokesman said this decisive action of Jammu and Kashmir Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities. PTI SSB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)