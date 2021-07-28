Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): A cloudburst was reported in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, said Kishtwar district deputy commissioner.

The cloudburst has damaged eight-nine houses in Honzar village of Kishtwar district.

District deputy commissioner of Kishtwar said that the rescue operation has been launched, however, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)