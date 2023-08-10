New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Light rains are likely on Thursday in the city which witnessed a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Telangana: Former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammed Azharuddin Faces Protest From Congress Workers in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Constituency (Watch Video).

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 129 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Also Read | ‘Peeping Tom’ Act in Tamil Nadu: Man Beaten to Death for Peeping at Neighbour’s Wife Breastfeeding Her Child in Coimbatore.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)