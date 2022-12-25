Jaipur, (Rajasthan) [India], December 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday flagged off 167 new ambulances (Basic Life Support-108) from Amar Jawan Jyoti here in Jaipur, an official statement from the chief minister's office said.

After the event, the Chief Minister told reporters, "Rajasthan is progressing well as far as medical services are concerned. Our state is well above the national average, surpassing states like UP and Maharashtra in medical services. We are fully prepared to tackle Covid".

The official statement added all these ambulances will be inducted into the fleet to further strengthen the basic medical services in various districts.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released the Ambulance Inspection mobile application, through which effective monitoring of the movement of these ambulance vehicles can be done.

The statement added that Ashok Gehlot also handed over ambulance keys and medical kits to the ambulance drivers on the occasion.

"He said that while only 41 per cent of the population in the entire country has health insurance. In Rajasthan, today 90 per cent of people are covered under Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. He said that maximum awareness should be spread about Chiranjeevi Yojana, so that no eligible person is deprived of its benefits," an official statement quoting Rajasthan's Chief minister said.

The statement further informed that the chief minister said that with the excellent management of corona, the state was ready to face any covid19 situation.

"The Chief Minister said that there was excellent management during the corona pandemic in the state. The Bhilwara model here was appreciated all over the world. The health infrastructure of the state is fully prepared to meet any kind of challenge. He said that the schemes related to health services are being implemented brilliantly in the state, due to which today Rajasthan has become the leading state of the country in the field of health," the statement quoting the CM said.

State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi, Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg, Former Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Mayor Municipal Corporation Jaipur Heritage Munesh Gurjar, Government Secretary, Medical And Health Department Dr. Prithviraj including senior officers and a large number of common people were present on the occasion. (ANI)

