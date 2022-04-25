Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday assured the CEOs of IT and BT companies of all necessary help from the state government during his interaction with them as part of the curtain-raiser for 'Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.'

"The doors of our government are open, the doors of my heart are open. We will march ahead with you lending shoulder to shoulder. Government is always ready to cooperate with you", he said.

Head of State IT Vision Group Kris Gopalakrishnan, Startup Vision Group head Prashanth Prakash and senior officials were present.

"Our government will lend shoulder-to-shoulder help for the IT, BT industry to march ahead together. We will provide every possible help. Karnataka is in command position in the IT, BT sector", Bommai said.

He further added," We all need to work together to develop Bengaluru as the number one Silicon City in the world. The growth of every sector is a challenge and provides opportunities for the government. We need to use the challenges and opportunities as the springboard to reach greater heights".

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is celebrating its silver jubilee.

Bommai also confirmed that recently, the State government has implemented its Data Centre Policy-2022 with a target of attracting Rs10,000 cr investments in the next 5 years. (ANI)

