Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a surprise visit to Lok Sewa Kendra in Bhopal and later, distributed masks to the general public in Abbas Nagar on Monday.

Upon entering the Lok Sewa Kendra, he asked the public and whether they were facing any problems in the administration.

While addressing the media, he said, "I have made a surprise visit to Lok Sewa Kendra today. I have specially asked people to check the functioning of this organisation. So far, I'm satisfied with their work."

Later during the day, he went to Abbas Nagar and distributed free masks to the general public. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in the country, the CM was seen raising awareness about the use of face masks and maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

