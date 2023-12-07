Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of all the arrangements made at the venue for the preparations for the Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit to be held at the Forest Research Institute on December 8 and 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the programme on December 8, while Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the concluding programme on December 9.

CM Dhami said that under the Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, agreements worth Rs 3 lakh crore have already been signed, while the grounding of agreements worth Rs 44 thousand crore has been done.

He said that the interest shown by investors to work in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, is injecting new energy into the progress of the state. The Chief Minister said that there are many possibilities for work in the fields of education and medicine in the state, and special focus is being given to these areas.

He said that in the state, first priority is being given to such agreements, in which people can get maximum employment at the local level.

The Chief Minister said that the work of implementing the agreements signed under the Investors Summit is going on at a fast pace. Officials have also been instructed to review it regularly.

The Chief Minister said that big industrialists from the country and abroad are participating in the Investors Summit. The focus has been on various sectors like health, wellness, education, medical, tourism, automobiles, pharma and as per the requirements of the state.

The Chief Minister said that policies have also been simplified to enable investors with whom agreements have been signed to invest in the state. 27 new policies have been made based on the suggestions of investors.

CM Dhami said that the state is continuously receiving guidance from PM Modi. (ANI)

