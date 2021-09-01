Shimla, Aug 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the website of the state's food commission, an official spokesperson said here.

The website was launched on the occasion of first foundation day of Himachal Pradesh State Food Commission, he added.

Also Read | Gurugram Police Registered Case Against Man for Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the main objective of this website is to spread awareness about the right of food in the state.

The commission has also prepared a draft of Food and Nutrition Policy which will be uploaded on the website so that all stakeholders could be sensitised and their feedback could be obtained, he added.

Also Read | Punjab: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Amritsar; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Thakur said the state government took various steps to redress the issues of malnutrition and anemia, particularly amongst children and women in the state.

The integrated and comprehensive food policy will help in appreciating and directing the state on path of a healthy Himachal, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)