Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen breaking into a dance holding an oar along with women participants at the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata's Red Road on Friday.

The Chief Minister was seen moving the oar sideways trying to match the steps of the other dancers who were imitating the action of a boatman. The dancers were dancing to an iconic Bengali song composed by Salil Chowdhury.

Mamata was also seen swaying her arms to the tune of 'Namo Durge' along with Tollywood celebrities.

Among other attractions, the Durga Puja Carnival demonstrated 'Panchadurga' that was the theme of the goddess by the Kamdahari Purbapara Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in its 70th year.

UNESCO on December 15 inscribed "Durga Puja in Kolkata" on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity".

Celebrated in Shukla Paksha of the month Ashwin in the Hindu calendar (September-October), Durga Puja is the major annual festival in West Bengal. It is also celebrated in other parts of India and especially amongst the Bengali diaspora.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. The city of Kolkata turns into a dazzling diva with the decoration of colourful lights. (ANI)

