Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday informed that the state cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Centre to grant special category status to Bihar.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Today in the cabinet meeting, a proposal has been passed to request the Central Government to give special state status to Bihar. My request is that keeping in mind the interest of the people of Bihar, the Central Government should immediately give special state status to Bihar."

Bihar Chief Minister said that as per the data that was revealed in the caste survey, a huge amount of money was required to execute the public developmental projects for the backward classes.

"In the caste-based survey, about 94 lakh poor families have been found in Bihar including all the categories, an amount of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided in instalments for employment to one member of each of those families. The limit of Rs 60 thousand being given to 63,850 houseless and landless families for purchasing land has been increased to Rs 1 lakh," Kumar said.

"Besides, these families will be given Rs 1,20,000 thousand to build houses. The 39 lakh families who are living in huts will also be provided permanent houses, for which an amount. An amount of approximately Rs 2,50,000 crore will be spent on the implementation of these schemes. Since a huge amount of money is required for these works, a target has been set to complete them in 5 years. If Bihar gets the status of a special state by the Central Government, then we will complete this work in a very short time," he added.

Meanwhile, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary in Bihar said that repeated requests have been sent to the central government since 2010 but no decision has been taken by the central government.

"For giving lands to the landless and houses to homeless families, there is a requirement to spend Rs 2.5 lakh crore. To get such a large amount, it is essential that the state gets the status of a special state so that this happens faster. Repeated requests have been sent to the central government since 2010," the official said.

"Till now, the central government has not taken any decisions on it. It was decided in the Cabinet meeting that again a request would be made to the Central Government to give the status of special state to Bihar," he added.

Meanwhile, responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar threatening a state-wide movement if the Centre does not grant special category status to his state, BJP MP Sushil Modi said that no state will be given special status as the concept itself has been done away with.

"No matter how much you protest, no state will get special status. The concept itself has been done away with by the Raghuram Rajan committee and the 14th Finance Commission," Sushil Modi said last week.

Earlier last week, Nitish Kumar that he would launch a state-wide movement if the Centre does not grant special category status to the state "at the earliest." (ANI)

