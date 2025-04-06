Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday had lunch at the home of a beneficiary of the Congress government's free fine rice distribution scheme in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

After attending Ram Navami pooja at the famous Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam, Reddy visited the residence of Booram Srinivas, a beneficiary of the scheme, in Sarapaka village.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Badminton Coach Rapes Teen Several Times Over 2 Years, Police Find Nude Pictures and Videos of 8 Girls on His Phone.

The CM and his cabinet colleagues had lunch at the family's home, according to an official release.

During the visit, Reddy interacted with the family, enquiring about their living conditions and the quality of rice supplied under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Also Read | 'No Love for Any Community': Uddhav Thackeray Alleges After Waqf Law, BJP Eying Land of Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Hindu Temples for Their 'Friends'.

Thulasamma, the lady of the house, told him they were happy to receive fine rice now, as opposed to the coarse variety supplied earlier, it said.

She thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring better quality rice for poor families.

Reddy also asked about other welfare initiatives, including free electricity for up to 200 units, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and free bus travel for women in state-run buses.

Thulasamma expressed satisfaction with the free bus travel scheme, the release added.

Reddy had launched the free fine rice scheme under the PDS on March 30 at Huzurnagar in the Suryapet district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)