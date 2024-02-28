Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated several infrastructure projects and also felicitated a couple who prevented a train accident in the state's Tenkasi district.

Stalin inaugurated electricity infrastructure projects established jointly by the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs 7,305.49 crore.

He also threw open office buildings and quarters for revenue divisional officers and tehsildars and office buildings for revenue inspectors and village administrative officers, built at a cost of Rs 12.27 crore.

A pedestrian subway constructed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited under the Central Square Project at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore was also inaugurated through videoconferencing.

The chief minister later felicitated farm workers Shanmugaiah and his wife Vadakithiammal who ran on railway tracks and prevented an express train from colliding into a truck that had rolled over from and fallen on the track at Puliyur village on February 25.

He presented them with a cheque for Rs 5 lakh as a token of appreciation for risking their lives in averting a major accident.

The chief minister also provided a Startup Innovation Grant of Rs 50,000 and a commendation certificate to twins Raman and Lakshmanan of Backyard Creators, dedicated to affordable healthcare solutions.

