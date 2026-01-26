Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with artists during an artist felicitation ceremony organised on the occasion of Republic Day 2026. Addressing participants who took part in the Republic Day parade, the Chief Minister welcomed artists from Tripura and other states to Uttar Pradesh.

"Tripura is a very important state, and you have come all the way from there to be a part of the Republic Day parade. I am very happy that so many artists have come to Uttar Pradesh. I heartily welcome all of you," CM Yogi Adityanath said, extending greetings to them.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the Tricolour after he unfurled the National Flag at his residence in Lucknow, and highlighted the "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" resolve and Constitutions's role in building the India we are witnessing today.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi extended greetings, recalling the events of 1950 that led to the Constitution's formal adoption on January 26. "On the occasion of 77th RepublicDay, I extend heartiest greetings to all the people of the state. On this day in 1950, India's Constitution came into effect. In this journey of 76 years, our Constitution witnessed a lot of ups and downs. But despite all of these, in line with our resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, from north to south and from east to west, taking forward every Indian's pride, India's unity and integrity, today we are all witnessing a new India. Our Constitution plays a major role towards this", he said.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

