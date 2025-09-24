Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is the cabinet minister and National President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, and inquired about his well-being.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Today, I met Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar Ji, the National President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and my colleague in the Uttar Pradesh government as a Cabinet Minister, at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, and inquired about his well-being. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his speedy recovery"

In response, Om Prakash Rajbhar expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for his visit.

"The provincial head, the esteemed Honourable Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj and the Honourable Parliamentary Finance Minister of the state government Shri @SureshKKhanna Ji inquired about the health update. The Honourable Chief Minister Ji inquired about the well-being with heartfelt affection and sensitivity, and extended auspicious wishes for a speedy recovery," he said.

"On this occasion, the atmosphere at Medanta was filled with profound warmth and a sense of respect. For the workers and well-wishers, this moment was inspiring and reassuring, that the people's leader will always be present among us with energy and determination," Rajbhar added.

On September 22, Rajbhar's party, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, posted on X that Rajbhar has been admitted to the hospital due to ill health.

"Honourable Minister Shri Omprakash Rajbhar ji had been admitted to Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, on the advice of doctors due to his ill health. A team of specialist doctors is continuously monitoring him. It is heartening that his health is now showing significant improvement compared to before," the party posted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the reduction in GST rates is providing significant benefits to consumers, traders, and entrepreneurs in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Universal Booksellers in Hazratganj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "While offering direct relief to the public, the reform is also set to strengthen the market and generate new avenues of employment."

He emphasised that as India's largest consumer state, Uttar Pradesh's traders and consumers stand to gain the most from these reforms.

Highlighting the scope of relief, the Chief Minister said, "GST has been reduced to zero on notebooks, pencils, and other educational materials, while most essential household items now fall under the 0% or 5% tax slab. Additionally, 33 life-saving medicines have been fully exempted from GST." (ANI)

