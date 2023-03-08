Gorakhpur, March 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday participated in Holi celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur district and said that everyone is celebrating the festival of colours together and there is neither a caste nor a class or regional divide.

"I wish everyone a very Happy Holi. Holi always inspires to not to keep any kind of hatred, or jealousy towards anyone in our mind. There are occasions when our everything is dedicated to the nation - these festivals are giving us that inspiration. There is neither a caste nor a class or regional divide. Everyone is celebrating Holi together. What can be a bigger occasion to give a message of unity?" said CM Yogi. Holi 2023 Images & Greetings for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Holi With GIF Images, Wishes, SMS and WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Watch Video: Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Holi at Gorakhnath Temple

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participates in #Holi celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/KppGtG2dwn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2023

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. Happy Holi 2023 Wishes & Dhulivandan Messages: Send HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Holi Hai Greetings, Facebook Status, Colourful Photos, Images & GIFs To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Meanwhile, keeping the traditional fervour and essence of the festival alive, devotees thronged at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district on Wednesday to offer prayers on the occasion of Holi. Devotees in large numbers were seen at the temple with sweets and colours in their hands.

Mathura holds a long history and significance of the festival of Holi. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her.

Earlier on March 7, devotees celebrated Holi enthusiastically at the famous Priyakant Ju Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan. However, Barsana, a small town situated approximately 42 km from Mathura is famous for its Lathmar Holi celebration. Women run after men with 'lathis' or sticks and playfully hit them during this celebration. The men, on the other hand, come prepared with a 'dhal' or shield.

In Barsana, Mathura and Vrindavan areas, respectively known as the towns of Radha and Krishna, Holi begins from Basant Panchami and continues for more than a month. Thousands of devotees and tourists visit Mathura and Vrindavan to witness this frenzied version of Holi.

The festival of colours is celebrated across India with zeal. People throw "gulaal" or dried colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. On this day people celebrate the victory of good over evil and officially welcome the spring season.

