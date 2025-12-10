New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Goa Police on Wednesday brought Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, to the Sunlight Colony Crime Branch office in connection with the recent North Goa fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives at the restaurant-cum-bar.

Gupta is expected to be presented in court later today as part of the ongoing investigation.

The development comes days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant. The Government of Goa formed a committee to investigate the incident.

On Tuesday, the Goa Police detained one more accused, Ajay Gupta, a resident of New Delhi.

A Lookout Circular (LOC) had earlier been issued against Gupta. When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding; a non-bailable arrest warrant was subsequently issued against him.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place, state police said on Tuesday.

The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."

"Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said in a statement. (ANI)

