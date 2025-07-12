Kota (Rajasthan), July 12 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed rapidly growing coaching centres, terming them "poaching centres" and "black hole" for talent.

Dhankhar was speaking as the chief guest at the fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Kota's Ranpur area. A total of 189 students were conferred degrees on the occasion.

"I urge civil societies (and) public representatives to appreciate the urgency of this disease (coaching). We must converge to restore the sanity in education," Dhankar said, adding that "let Kota be an education centre and not be (hub) of poaching or coaching centres."

"The seats are limited, and coaching centres are all over the country. They...robotise our students, making their thinking absolutely stifled," Dhankhar lamented.

"Remember, your marksheet (and) grade(s) will never define you. When you leap into the competitive world, your knowledge and thinking mind will define you," he said.

The Vice President also hailed the National Education Policy and said he is confident that it will salvage students from the education system put in place by colonisers.

He also urged students to be job creators rather than job seekers.

Governor Haribhau Bagde also addressed the convocation.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and IT Kota Director N P Padhy were also present on occasion, among others.

