Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued one person stranded at sea off Jampore beach in Daman and a search operation is on for another one, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The rescue operation was conducted on Thursday evening, it said.

The Coast Guard air station at Daman had received information from the local administration around 6 pm (on Thursday) that two men were stranded at sea off Jampore beach. One person was rescued, while search for the second one is on, it said.

"The #CoastGuard Air Stn at #Daman received info from local admin at around 6 pm on 16Jun that 02 men were stranded at sea off Jampore beach. Promptly a CG Chetak helicopter was launched & rescued 01 survivor. Search for the second person is ongoing. #ICG #VayamRakshamah #WeProtect," the Defence spokesperson, Mumbai, tweeted.

Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli is a Union Territory. Daman is located around 170 kms from Mumbai.

