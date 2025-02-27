Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) The coastal hartal organised by fishermen unions under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee to protest the central government's decision to permit offshore mining along the state's coast, began at midnight on Wednesday, union leaders said.

Fishermen are boycotting fishing activities as part of the protest, leading to disruptions at fishing ports, fish landing centres, and fish markets across the coastal stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The hartal will continue until Thursday midnight, they added.

The Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee includes various trade unions from the fisheries sector and has the support of major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress.

Also Read | Haryana: Wrestler Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Village of Sonipat, Case Registered.

According to committee leaders, the Centre has decided to auction sand blocks for offshore mining in five sectors—Kollam South, Kollam North, Alappuzha, Ponnani, and Chavakkad.

An agitation declaration conference was held in Kollam on February 17 as part of the protest and a Parliament march is scheduled for March 12, the leaders said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)