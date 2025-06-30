Kochi, Jun 30 (PTI) Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Monday said it has secured a new order for two 70-tonne Bollard Pull Tugs from Polestar Maritime Ltd.

This comes as a follow-up to an earlier order for three similar tugs placed with Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd (Udupi-CSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSL.

Polestar Maritime, a key player in harbour tugs, coastal towing, and port-based marine services, is strengthening its fleet with these additions.

The total contract is valued at approximately Rs 120 crore, a CSL source said.

In a statement, CSL said the tugs will be built using designs from Robert Allan Limited, a globally renowned Canadian design firm specialising in tugboats.

CSL and Udupi-CSL were the first to introduce Robert Allan tugs in India, in line with the Government of India's Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS), part of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India initiative.

CSL said it has set delivery benchmarks for quality and timelines under this scheme. Udupi-CSL is currently piloting the initial projects under ASTDS.

The new vessels will be jointly constructed by CSL and Udupi-CSL under a work-share agreement at CSL's main yard in Kochi.

Each tug will be powered by twin 1838 kW engines and 2.7-metre propellers sourced from Japan's Niigata IHI Power Systems Co Ltd.

CSL has already delivered four tugs under the Make in India initiative.

With the latest deal, the company's order book now includes 18 tugs and two "green" battery-powered tugs in various stages of construction.

Welcoming the repeat order, CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair said, "CSL is very happy to receive a repeat order from Polestar and is also committed to transforming the industry by introducing the Battery Electric Tugs through the upcoming Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) announced by the Government of India."

