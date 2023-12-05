Guwahati, Dec 5 (PTI) The number of cognisable offences in Assam dipped by 48.26 per cent to nearly 69,000 cases in 2022, the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated.

According to the report of the agency, which is under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam recorded a total of 68,937 crime cases last year, down from 1,33,239 in 2021.

Of these, cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) decreased to 59,315 in 2022 from 1,19,883 in 2021.

The crimes related to the Special & Local Laws (SLL) also fell to 9,622 from 13,356 in 2021, the NCRB report stated.

It said that 194.2 cognisable crimes per one lakh population have taken place in Assam last year.

Reacting to the drop in crime rates, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Our efforts in transparent recruitment and investments in SMART policing are bearing fruits. We will not rest till Assam is crime free."

DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said in a post on X that the force is committed to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of Assam under the leadership of Sarma.

"Crystal clear directions & mandate, accompanied by trust reposed in us has made this possible. We strive to improve further," he said.

During the year, 1,082 people were killed in 1,072 murder incidents. A total of 195 people died in 175 dowry-related cases in 2022, the NCRB data said.

Assam recorded 1,984 cases of assault on women, including 216 cases of sexual harassment. The state also witnessed 5,246 kidnappings of people in 4,560 incidents, while 2,296 women were abducted to compel them for marriage.

NCRB said there were 204 victims in 108 cases of human trafficking, 1,478 victims in 1,113 cases of rape and 283 victims in 253 cases of attempt to rape in 2022.

In 2022, Assam recorded four offences against the state naming four persons. Besides, 176 cases of unlawful assembly, 230 rioting, 45 promoting enmity between groups and 451 offences against public tranquility have been registered.

The state also saw the registration of 10,923 FIRs for theft, 3,121 for burglary, 605 for extortion, 705 for robbery, 4,393 for forgery, cheating and fraud, and 4,128 for rash driving during the period.

Besides, 4,704 FIRs for cruelty by husband or his relatives and 207 FIRs for criminal intimidation were registered in police stations across the state.

A total of 1,703 cases, involving 1,804 minors, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) were also registered, NCRB data stated.

There were 175 victims of child marriage, which saw the registration of 163 cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Further, authorities have lodged 1,447 cases for violations of information technology and intellectual property-related acts in the state last year, while 3,073 cases were registered under various liquor and narcotic drugs-related laws.

